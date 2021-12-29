Superman and Lois season 2 showrunner teases multiple villains will cause trouble for Clark and Lois

For Clark Kent, heroics and fatherhood requires a special balancing act. In Superman and Lois season 2, he’s coaching football again. He’s running the farm. Eventually, Clark will get pulled back into reporting. But an epic Superman story that kicks off in the premiere threatens that peaceful existence.

"The fans are going to know the path we are going down really quickly,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells GamesRadar+’s sister publication SFX Magazine in the new issue. “In a really good way, the Superman issue he has is driving the issues he has as a dad. This is a particular villain, that the more I talk about the more people are going to figure out who it is. But Superman is dealing with an enemy that is going to be a massive headache for him.

"There are multiple villains, really," he concludes. "Both villains affect Clark and Lois personally. We start out with one villain that is really more Superman, while setting up the Lois villain. They are not working together, but they hand off in a cool way this season. One of them comes to the forefront and, in a lot of ways, is more powerful than the other one. It will take the whole team, in a different way than last year, to stop this person."

Superman and Lois season 2 is on The CW from 11 January. Season 1 is now on BBC One and iPlayer.