Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is coming to Switch, consoles, and PC later this year

Sega just announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania earlier today on June 15. The bundle will put together Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe into one package, and is currently slated to launch later this year on October 5.

Additionally, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be coming to consoles and PC alike later this year. The collection is launching across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch, where it'll retail at $39.99 on consoles and the reduced price of $29.99 on PC.

When the remastered trilogy releases later this year in October, it'll give a complete HD makeover to all three original Super Monkey Ball games. The collection boasts over 300 levels and 12 mini-games in total, and will support four-player local co-op, online leaderboards, and online challenges on all platforms.

If you're unfamiliar with the Super Monkey Ball series, you might be surprised to know that it's a creation of the Yakuza developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio under Sega. "We’re thrilled to announce a new Super Monkey Ball at the same time as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this beloved series," said famed Yakuza director and Super Monkey Ball creator Toshihiro Nagoshi in a press release earlier today.

"Everyone’s support, especially fans overseas, has been a big encouragement to the development team over the years. We can’t wait to reintroduce the rich world of Super Monkey Ball to a new audience," the director continued. It's nice to see Ryu Ga Gotoku and Sega going back to the studio's roots, even though they've become a world-renowned force over the last few years thanks to the Yakuza series.

Since this remastered package is being put together to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary, there's a special Deluxe Edition which grants players six character skins, three legendary console skins, 10 customizable items, and the classic soundtrack. There's also a special 20th Anniversary Edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, but Sega isn't revealing what's contained within this exclusive edition just yet.

