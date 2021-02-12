Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals - get the best price here

Hoping to find the best Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals? Yeah, us too. Fans have been clamoring for the Wii U game to receive a Nintendo Switch port for years now, so it's exciting to finally get our hands on it. And if we can do so while saving money, we're not going to complain.

Are there different versions to choose between, though? And will there be a bonus to ordering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals from specific stores? To answer the first question, no - there's only one edition of the game on sale right now for $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $69 in Australia. As for the second, it depends; purchase the remaster via Nintendo and you'll receive a special steelbook and stickers. Everywhere else? Not so much.

The big selling point of Super Mario 3D World back in 2013 was its four-player local co-op, and that's now been extended to online play via Nintendo Switch Online. Allowing you to blaze through a series of 3D levels with friends or family, it blends the best bits of Super Mario 3D All-Stars with the side-scrolling New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Meanwhile, Bowser's Fury is an all-new section of the game with its own free-roam world to explore, fresh challenges, and a two-player co-op element where one person controls Bowser Jr. Finally, a four-player version of Captain Toad's levels has also been added for this spin on 3D World.

To make sure you can get the lowest prices, here are the best Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals right now.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals - US

(Image credit: Nintendo)

More than a few stores are offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals, and all the usual suspects are in play. In the US, the price weighs in at $59.99 - the Best Buy pre-order offer that got you a badge is now gone, sadly.

All the same, it is worth noting that you can still buy Amiibo and plush toys separately (which we'd recommend, because they're adorable).

Special offers and digital editions

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Digital Edition) | $59.99 at Best Buy

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals - UK

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the UK, most standard Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals come with a steelbook. You don't even have to pay anything extra for it - it's included within the standard price of £49.99.

However, bear in mind that Nintendo UK goes one further. It's offering deals on the game itself, a steelbook, and stickers for the same price of £49.99. And if you're happy to spend slightly more, you can even get versions of the game with plush toys representing Cat Mario, Peach, Toad, and Luigi - not to mention Bowser himself.

Special offers and digital editions

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals - AU

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sadly, Australian readers have fewer options when it comes to getting Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals (boo). They can really only purchase the game by itself, priced at around AU$69.

Fortunately, you can still pick up the Cat Mario and Peach Amiibo double pack if you wanted a cute accessory to go with your purchase.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $69 at JB Hi-Fi

$69 at JB Hi-Fi Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $68 at The Gamesmen

Amiibo and toys

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Want a cute extra to go with your purchase? Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibos are also on sale. Although these come separately in the US at $15.99 a pop, they're bundled together for £29.99 in the UK and $44 in Australia.

As for those plush toys you may have seen floating around, they can also be bought separately for USD$26 / £21. The range includes Mario himself in his adorable yellow cat costume, Peach in a fetching pink cat outfit, Luigi in a spotty green getup, and Toad bedecked in blue with little cat ears. You can even get a cat version of Rosalina, the character first seen in 2007's Super Mario Galaxy and during 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.

US deals

UK deals

AU deals

Getting the most out of your order

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although we've not seen any extras to tie in with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury deals beyond the Peach and Mario Amiibo, there's plenty to consider before the game arrives on your doorstep. For starters, certain Nintendo Switch accessories could prove useful - its multiplayer focus means that getting cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals could be handy, for example. Similarly, the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make the experience more immersive when playing solo or online (for which you'll need to get Nintendo Switch Online cheap). Finally, a Nintendo Switch SD card may come in handy if you're struggling for space on your console.

It's a lot to consider, particularly given the fact that Nintendo gear holds its price so stubbornly. However, if you're able to upgrade your Switch in any of these departments, you'll be off to a blinder.

Looking for a different game to buy or pre-order?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are more than a few exciting games on the horizon this year, not to mention many great offers on releases from 2020. To get you the best price on all of them, be sure to check in with our guides listed below.

For more discounts, head over to our page of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales.