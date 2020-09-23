Suicide Squad is getting a HBO Max spin-off starring John Cena as Peacemaker

The world of The Suicide Squad is rapidly expanding. John Cena’s Peacemaker – who will first appear in James Gunn’s DC team-up movie next year – is getting his own spin-off series on HBO Max. We didn’t see that coming.

“I'm over-the-moon excited to be working on #PEACEMAKER with my pals John Cena and producer Peter Safran on this new [HBO Max] series from [Warner Bros.],” Gunn announced on Twitter.

Cena added, “Working alongside [James Gunn] on Suicide Squad was an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way. I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on [HBO Max]."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn will write all eight episodes of the spin-off series and will even direct some episodes himself. It will be his first television directorial credit in over a decade. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is not expected to be affected by this news.

No story details about The Suicide Squad spin-off are yet known. Peacemaker was one of several anti-heroes announced for James Gunn’s take on the franchise at DC FanDome, though it’s unclear if it’s going to be a prequel or a sequel.

DC is also going all-in on the television treatment elsewhere. HBO Max is home to an upcoming spin-off of The Batman, focusing on Gotham’s police department. That project will be penned by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

