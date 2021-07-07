Succession season 3 trailer teases a riotous Roy family civil war

It's been two years since we've last checked in with the Roy family. At long last, HBO has dropped a teaser for Succession season 3 which promises an all-out war among the siblings.

Succession season 2 ended in ceremonious fashion with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) revealing all of his father's secrets to a crowd of hungry reporters, all streaming his confession live to millions across the globe. The scene cuts to his family, gathered around his father Logan (Brian Cox), incredulous faces shocked at his admission.

Although, did Logan really expect Kendall to go quietly into the night after calling his eldest son spineless? Nevertheless, the entire family appears out for blood in this brief teaser, which signals the disruption of the dynamic into several factions.

Here's the show's official season 3 synopsis: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season 2, Logan Roy begins season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Ambushing. Tension. Bitterness. Another day at the office for the Roys. Most of these delightful qualities are reflected in the trailer: Kendall and Logan go at each other, Shiv (Sarah Snook) gets questioned by her brother, Roman (Kieran Culkin), ever the cad drops snarky barbs, while the show's comedy relief Matthew Mcfadyen's dunderheaded Tom and Nicholas Braun's Greg appear to be up to their typical farcical exploits.

Perhaps most cringeworthy is the sight of Kendall in a baseball cap, pumping his fist, promising "the revolution will be televised" with all the confidence of a deflated balloon. But that's why we watch, to see him bungle every single opportunity – including his chance to break free from his rotten family. Even worse is his attempted retort to a vicious putdown dished out by his dad. Ah, Kendall.

Returning for the show's third season are the usual suspects listed above, but what would a new chapter in the Roy family tale be without fresh meat? Enlisted to potentially join the cause or attempt to destroy it are series newcomers Alexander Skarsgaard, who plays a tech founder CEO, alongside Sanaa Lathan and Jihae Kim in undisclosed roles.