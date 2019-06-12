Stranger Things Fortnite crossover on the way, Netflix confirms

The E3 2019 schedule may be almost coming to an end, but that hasn't stopped Netflix dropping a bombshell of an announcement during an E3 2019 panel focused around the streaming service's ongoing experiments in the gaming landscape.

Speaking at the E3 Coliseum, Netflix's Director of Interactive Games Chris Lee gave a brief update on the company's future plans, commenting on a partnership with Fortnite developer Epic Games, and teasing that fans "may have seen in Fortnite season 9 that we had a Scoops Ahoy [ice cream store] from Stranger Things show up in the mall, so there's a bit more behind that in a few weeks."

This seems to confirm that either some sort of Stranger Things-themed Limited Time Mode or cosmetic bundle will be arriving to the free-to-play battle royale game, which has already seen crossovers with the likes of Avengers: Endgame, John Wick 3, and, uh, Nike's Air Jordans.

As well as the upcoming Stranger Things season 3 and Dark Crystal games being produced by Netflix, the service has also partnered with Ubisoft to work on a feature film adaption of The Division, suggesting that this is only the beginning for the streaming giant's relationship with the games industry.

In any case, you can stay tuned for more Stranger Things Fortnite crossover news in the coming weeks, as it may even be the thing that kicks off Fortnite season 10. Here's hoping we get to play as Eleven, and venture to The Upside Down version of Fortnite's famous island.

