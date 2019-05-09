Save £50 on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset - one of the best for Nintendo Switch

Fancy a bargain? Box.co.uk has slashed the price of the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth gaming headset, bringing it down to £79.99 instead of £129.99 - a reduction of £50. Because it’s compatible with almost everything (including PS4, Xbox One, and PC) and is one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets , we’d recommend making the most of that saving. This is also the cheapest it’s ever been in the UK, so you’re probably not going to get a better offer than that.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset is one of our favorites for gaming; as we mentioned in our Nintendo Switch headset guide, the quality of its sound brings your games to life. More specifically, it “brings out the details in multiplayer shooters where locating footsteps and the barely perceptible clink of a pulled flashbang pin are vital”. What’s more, it’s comfortable even after a long gaming session. This is thanks to SteelSeries’ trademark ‘ski-goggle’ headband, something designed to keep the weight off your head. Finally and perhaps most importantly, the Arctis 3 Bluetooth proves its worth on almost every device you could throw at it - even mobile. In fact, Arctis variations are featured on our best PS4 headsets guide.

For more details, take a look at the technical details below:

Drivers: 40mm

40mm Weight: 272g

272g Features: Some wireless functionality, swappable band & earcup designs

Some wireless functionality, swappable band & earcup designs Works with: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, all phones and tablets