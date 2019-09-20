The Last of Us 2 confirmed for PlayStation's next State of Play on Tuesday

Update: Naughty Dog's left no room for guessing with a new The Last of Us 2 teaser for the upcoming State of Play event. Its official Twitter account shared a silent animation of Ellie's switchblade captioned with a quote from the first trailer for the game. This is gonna be a good State of Play.

Original story: A new State of Play broadcast from PlayStation is coming next week, and I'll be an escaped ape's uncle if it's a coincidence that it falls on the same day as The Last of Us 2 media event. They're both set for Tuesday, September 24, with the State of Play airing at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST, and though PlayStation is teasing some details for what the broadcast will (and will not) include, it hasn't mentioned any games by name.

According to the PlayStation Blog , you can anticipate a "pretty hefty show" on Tuesday with about a 20-minute runtime, spanning game reveals and news from PlayStation's Worldwide Studios, as well as other updates. It will not include any mention of Sony's next-gen plans, so don't expect the State of Play to cover PS5 (or any of those PS5 Pro rumors ).

The purported heftiness lines up with another report from an industry insider who said to expect Sony to share news about more than just The Last of Us 2 this month. Since we know Sony isn't planning on talking about PS5 next week, chances are The Last of Us 2 is still going to be the big announcement, and there's a very good chance we'll see at least a little bit of what's going to be shown at the media event during the State of Play.

PlayStation has already warmed up for The Last of Us 2's return to the limelight with a private demonstration at GameStop's internal GME Conference in August. The game still has no official release date, though the current crop of rumors points to an early 2020 window.