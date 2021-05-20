Starfield set to release "way later than most people expect" according to reporter

Starfield is apparently not coming out this year, according to the latest claim surrounding the space-faring RPG.

In the tweet below, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims that Starfield is not targeting a release date of this year and that it's actually currently slated for a release date "way later" than what recent rumors have been claiming.

Rumors like this keep floating around but Starfield is nowhere near done, according to several ppl familiar with development. It'll be at E3 but the planned release date I've heard is way later than most people expect. Sharing this so that folks keep their expectations in check https://t.co/LVFzmX1XYuMay 20, 2021 See more

Over the last few weeks and months, we've seen no shortage of claims surrounding Starfield, with some claims that Bethesda was aiming to launch their new game later this year in 2021. Schreier's claim is just the latest in a very long line of rumors, although given the Bloomberg reporter's track record, this claim is significantly more reliable than the previous rumors floating around.

We know relatively little about Bethesda's new RPG so far. One thing we know is that it'll feature a brand new engine from the developer, as Bethesda revealed late last year that they'd be overhauling their engine for the development of not only Starfield but The Elder Scrolls 6 as well. Both games appear to be quite some distance away, but we can pretty safely assume that the latter is further out from eventually seeing the light of day.

In fact, we aren't even sure which platforms Starfield will eventually launch on (and there's been no shortage of rumors surrounding that topic either). A previous rumor claimed that the developer is aiming to launch the RPG on PC, but also on Xbox as a console exclusive, skipping out a PlayStation release entirely. Right now, no one knows which platforms Starfield will be launching on, not even PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, as he revealed he's just as much in the dark as we are as to Bethesda's plans.

