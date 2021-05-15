New rumor suggests Starfield will only be released on PC and Xbox consoles

Starfield will reportedly be exclusive to PC and Xbox.

According to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, Starfield – which was announced back at E3 2019 – will not be coming to PlayStation consoles "period".

In a simple tweet, Grubb said: "Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that."

As yet, there's been no confirmation either way – so for now, this can only be classed as a rumor – but we've reached out for comment and will update as/when we hear back from Microsoft.

ICYMI, there's some confusion about whether or not Starfield could launch this year . Last week, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier responded to the question "Starfield is likely for a 2021 release?" with a single-word response: "nope". While Schreier didn't offer any explanation for his lack of faith in a 2021 release, but the question did reference past comments about the disruption that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused to the game development scene at large.

Interestingly, at the time Grubb himself seemed to think Bethesda was aiming to release Starfield in late 2021 , a claim backed up by a similar report earlier in the year but now seems to be in agreement with Schreier.

Either way, it's worth waiting for official word from Bethesda, which means all eyes on Xbox's showcase at E3 2021 .

