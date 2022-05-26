New Star Wars show Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law is coming in 2023

A new Star Wars show called Skeleton Crew, which will star Jude Law, is coming in 2023.

The news was announced at Star Wars Celebration, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was in attendance to discuss the show, which is currently in pre-production. It's the story of a group of kids who are about 10 years old, but "it's not a kids show," according to Watts.

Skeleton Crew takes place in the same part of the Star Wars timeline as The Mandalorian and Dave Filoni said the shows will all intertwine in "weird ways." What exactly that means remains to be seen, but standby for crossovers.

Jon Watts says the show is the story of a group of kids, about 10 years old, but “it’s not a kids show” #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/NWG5KC9pHfMay 26, 2022 See more

Next up on the Star Wars release slate is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which arrives imminently. It will be followed by the Rogue One spin-off film Andor, starring Diego Luna as the rebel Cassian Andor, which now has a trailer and will release on August 31. Then, The Mandalorian season 3 is coming in February 2023 – the first trailer screened at Star Wars Celebration, but is not yet available to the public.

In 2023 we'll be seeing Ahsoka, which follows Rosario Dawson's titular former Jedi. Also in the works is The Acolyte, which is set before The Phantom Menace in the High Republic era.

On the big screen, per Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), Taika Waititi's film is thought to arrive next, while Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron will likely come after that – though it was recently delayed. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's trilogy is said to be on the back-burner, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has denied Marvel boss Kevin Feige has a film in the works, though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron has said he's started writing it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney Plus this May 27. For the complete rundown of everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.