New Star Wars details about Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' series revealed

A new Star Wars series from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has been revealed, with new details emerging thanks to a report from Vanity Fair.

The publication has confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford is on board to script the series, which will take place during the post–Return of the Jedi era – that's when The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett take place on the Star Wars timeline.

The series has the codename Grammar Rodeo, a reference to an episode of The Simpson that sees Bart and his schoolmates "steal a car and run away for a week, using a phony educational event as an alibi." The Star Wars show's plot, however, remains a secret, though a casting notice for four young children, aged 11 to 12 years old, has been issued.

"Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s," Vanity Fair claims.

Also inside the report, new details have emerged about the upcoming Andor series, which centers on Diego Luna's titular Cassian Andor. "It's the journey of a migrant," Luna said. "That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very profoundly and very strong. That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do." Read more about that series here.

Andor is expected to arrive on Disney Plus later this year, while Watts' show does not have a release date – or an official title. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.