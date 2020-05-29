Star Wars: Project Maverick rumoured to be officially announced next week

Star Wars: Project Maverick, the debut title from EA Motive Studios, will apparently be officially unveiled next week, on Tuesday, June 2.

The report comes from corroborating information from journalists and proven industry insiders Jeffrey Grubb and Jason Schreier, who have together been hinting towards a Maverick reveal next week on Twitter, as catalogued here on Reddit.

Project Maverick already leaked online back in March, when a listing for the title appeared on the PlayStation Store, appearing to show a fiery, hostile planet in the background of its accompanying title card.

A report from Kotaku later confirmed that this was EA Motive's "smaller, more unusual project" set in a galaxy far, far away, so don't expect a major triple A experience on the same level as last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

As it happens, PlayStation is expected to hold a PS5 reveal event the day after Maverick's own announced on Wednesday, June 3. Could the two reveals be related in some way? Electronic Arts has confirmed it'll be holding a digital EA Play event in June, too, so whatever happens, it won't be long until we hear more.

It's worth taking any rumour or gossip with plenty of salt, as plans change even if the original info was correct at one point in time. Either way, stay tuned to GamesRadar for more info as it arrives.

