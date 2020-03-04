Star Wars: Project Maverick reportedly leaks online, but no one knows what it is

A mysterious listing for a title called Star Wars: Project Maverick has been reportedly discovered on the backend of the PlayStation Network Store, suggesting a new game in the sci-fi franchise is on the precipice of being officially announced.

The title and preliminary artwork was discovered by a PSNRelease account on Twitter; a data mining bot which reports on the latest arrivals to the online PlayStation Store, and flagged on ResetEra. However, the tweet doesn't give away anything else.

Could this be the rumoured "smaller, more unusual project" at EA Motive described by a recent report from Kotaku earlier this year? Or might it be a potential Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order DLC that fans of Respawn's action-RPG have been clamouring for? For its part, Respawn has said there are "no plans" for DLC.

Other theories include another entry in the Star Wars pinball universe or a virtual reality project similar to Criterion's Rogue One X-Wing experience from 2016. We already know that a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is in the works, but it's far too early for a leak of that game, which has presumably just entered full production.

Funnily enough, this PSN leak is exactly how the existence Resident Evil 3 Remake was first discovered, which could mean we're only a matter of days from an official announcement from the developer itself, whoever that might be. Having said that, Sony's State of Play and The Game Awards were coming up before Resident Evil 3, whereas there's no official event on the horizon at the moment.

We've reached out to both the creator of the bot and Electronic Arts itself for clarification, and will let you know if/when we hear anything more.

