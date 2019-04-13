Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer introduces Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis

The first Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer is here, and it's all about the story of Cal Kestis. Respawn Entertainment debuted the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer on stage at Star Wars Celebration 2019 , introducing a young protagonist who was once a padawan but now makes a living on a scrap yard for giant, dilapidated ships.

The trailer shows Cal keeping his head down, attempting to avoid the notice of the Empire that slaughtered his fellow Jedi. He lives by three rules to ensure his survival: "Don't stand out. Accept the past. Trust no one." Unfortunately, that's easier said than done when you have rad Force powers, and it looks like Cal's cover may be blown when he uses them to save his friend from a workplace accident.

As you probably already know, the Empire wants all the Jedi dead, so this little indiscretion immediately attracts the attention of the Imperial Inquisition. From there Cal has to go on the run, seemingly seeking out artifacts to learn more about his Jedi roots while avoiding one particular Imperial Inquisitor: the Second Sister. You can even spot her using her own Force powers to control the flight stick of Cal's escape ship. She's… really cool, actually.

Here's the official blurb from the trailer description: "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game set after Star Wars: Episode 3 - Revenge of the Sith. Develop your Force abilities, hone your lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors."

Oh, and if Cal looks familiar to you, it's probably because he's played by Cameron Monaghan, who was a young Joker in the Arkham TV series. Yep, officially excited. Even if I'd maybe, slightly prefer a game about the Second Sister at this point.