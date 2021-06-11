Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5, Xbox Series X/S upgrade is now available

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's next-gen upgrade has surprisingly released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Earlier today, talk first began to circle online that the rumored next-gen upgrade for Respawn's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order had released out of nowhere on digital storefronts. We can now confirm that is indeed the case, as the upgrade is now appearing on storefronts on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles.

This all came before publisher EA officially announced the next-gen upgrade of Jedi: Fallen Order. Earlier this week, a report claimed that EA would be announcing the new version of Respawn's action game on Friday, June 11, and it would be made available for purchase later that same day.

That report is accurate, it turns out, as Jedi: Fallen Order's next-gen upgrade has appeared, and been confirmed in an announcement on Twitter. Respawn's also confirmed that if you already own the console version, you'll be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free, and says that 20 million people have joined Cal and friends on their journey.

We're proud to announce that the next-gen upgrade of #StarWarsJediFallenOrder is available starting today.Get it now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.Already own a copy of the game on console? Your next-gen upgrade is free.

We've had an inkling that a next-gen version was coming for a while, as back in May last month, a retailer leaked the existence of the port, and also the fact that it would be launching at some point this month.

You might recall that earlier this year, a job listing outed a new IP being in development at Respawn Entertainment. At the time, the job listing revealed that the developer was currently putting together an incubation team to test out a brand new IP, and was seeking applicants to expand upon said team. The job listing was pretty swiftly deleted however, and was never acknowledged by developer Respawn or publisher EA.

