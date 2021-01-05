Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer working on a new IP

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a brand new IP, according to a job listing that has now been deleted.

Earlier today, VideoGamesChronicle spotted a job listing on Respawn Entertainment's website that made mention of a "brand new IP." The job in question would require the individual to work with a small incubation team that Respawn is putting together internally to develop the new property. Whatever the project is, or ends up being, it's undoubtedly in the very early stages of development.

Over the past two years, Respawn has been busy, launching three brand new games: Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. The first two launched in 2019, while the Medal of Honor VR game only just launched back in December for PC.

There's been plenty of speculation as to what Respawn could be working on next. EA bosses have previously hinted at a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, and with the game breaking sales records, it's not hard to imagine a follow-up being in production. Additionally, Respawn opened a studio dedicated to Apex Legends in Vancouver last year, with Respawn leadership commenting that the game will "probably become more than a battle royale game" at some point in the future.

It's clear that Respawn is one incredibly busy studio right now. If, like me, however, you're hoping that more Titanfall might be one possible project, the news of a new IP from Respawn - among their litany of existing and ongoing projects - casts some considerable doubt on that possibility.

