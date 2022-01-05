Star Wars fans think they've spotted a surprise cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 is here, and it revealed who was behind that assassination attempt on the former bounty hunter, introduced us to two other members of the Hutt clan, and showed us more of Fett's backstory with the Tusken Raiders.

It also introduced a brand new character – who might have arrived straight from the pages of Star Wars comics.

A mysterious Wookiee is accompanying the Hutt twins, and while this particular creature has never been seen on-screen before, fans are speculating that the character is Black Krrsantan. In Star Wars comics, the character is a bounty hunter frequently employed by Jabba the Hutt, and has even been hired by Darth Vader. He's also gone up against Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, and Han Solo.

"BLACK KRRSANTAN???? FROM THE COMICS???? PLEASE TELL ME IT'S HIM," wrote one fan on Twitter.

BLACK KRRSANTAN???? FROM THE COMICS???? PLEASE TELL ME IT'S HIM// #TheBookOfBobaFett #TheBookOfBobaFettSpoilers #StarWars pic.twitter.com/lf7XsAuj3HJanuary 5, 2022 See more

"EVERYONE SHUT THE HELL UP AND APPRECIATE MY BOY BLACK KRRSANTAN, NEVER THOUGHT I'D SEE HIM IN LIVE ACTION," wrote another.

"Getting to see Black Krrsantan, the most powerful and evil Wookiee was amazing!" another fan said.

"Well, looks like Black Krrsantan, the Wookiee bounty hunter has made his appearance in #BookofBobaFett #StarWars Is there a chance #DrAphra will show up?" another fan wondered – Aphra is also a Star Wars comic book character. She's a former ally to Vader, and the Sith Lord hired Krrsantan to track her down – the Wookiee eventually rescued Aphra from certain death at Vader's hands.

It remains to be seen whether this Wookiee really is Black Krrsantan – though it seems very likely – and how his appearance will shape the events of the show going forward. We won't have long to find out, though. The series drops an episode a week, and you can check out our The Book of Boba Fett release schedule to find out exactly when episode 3 arrives on Disney Plus in your timezone.

