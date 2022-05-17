New Star Wars report reveals first Andor plot details

The first plot details for Andor have been revealed in a new Star Wars report.

The series is set before Rogue One, and focuses on Diego Luna's titular Cassian Andor, who ultimately becomes a hero of the Rebellion. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, the show will be a "refugee story" that sees people trying to escape from a fully powered Empire.

"It's the journey of a migrant," Luna said. "That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very profoundly and very strong. That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do."

Series developer Tony Gilroy revealed further details. "This guy gave his life for the galaxy, right?" he commented, referring to the ending of Rogue One, which saw Cassian sacrifice himself to help transmit the Death Star plans to the rebels. "I mean, he consciously, soberly, without vanity or recognition, sacrificed himself. Who does that?"

Gilroy added: "That's what this first season is about. It's about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess."

The show will see Cassian's homeworld destroyed, as well as his realization as an adult that running forever isn't possible. "His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized," Gilroy explained. "Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

The report also reveals that Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma will be a main character in the show, with her story described as "parallel" to Cassian's.

Andor doesn't yet have a release date, but it will arrive on Disney Plus this year. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.