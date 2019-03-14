Star Wars 9 footage could be shown for the first time at the Star Wars Celebration in April

We’re down to months rather than years when it comes to Star Wars Episode 9 and its big release, but we’re still none the wiser about a title, and we certainly haven’t seen any footage. That might all be about to change though. Lucasfilm has announced two big Star Wars 9 personalities will be descending on Chicago for the Star Wars Celebration 2019. The good news? It’ll be the best chance to reveal a Star Wars 9 trailer. The better news? It’s not too far, far away.

As revealed on StarWars.com, both Star Wars 9 director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be hosting a Star Wars 9 panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Friday, April 12. The time hasn’t yet been confirmed, but expect it to take place in the afternoon Eastern time, meaning those in the UK may have to prepare for a late Friday night refreshing the Star Wars Twitter account.

So, what can we expect to see? “Plenty of surprises and special guests” are being teased, but the elephant in the room is definitely the Episode 9 trailer. With the panel rolling out the big guns, I’d be shocked if we don’t get at least a brief teaser showcasing what’s to come in the final movie of the latest galaxy-spanning trilogy. When you remember how spine-tinglingly great the J.J. Abrams-helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer was, this is something you won’t want to miss.

Unfortunately, it’s not being streamed anywhere (as of writing). So, unless you’re lucky enough to attend the Star Wars Celebration, you’re going to have to make do with people screaming on social media and an official Star Wars channel posting something before everything has been spoiled for you already.

But we’re close. We’re so, so close. In an April filled with Game of Thrones season 8 and Avengers: Endgame, the possibility of a Star Wars 9 trailer trumping the lot of them just got very real.

Star Wars 9 is just one of several new Star Wars movies heading our way in the near future.