New Star Trek series Strange New Worlds will reunite Spock, Captain Pike, and Number One

Get ready for more Star Trek. While we patiently wait for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 – which has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – CBS has gone ahead and announced a brand new Star Trek series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will soon be coming to our screens and will centre on the years when Captain Christopher Pike is in command of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Anson Mount returns to play Pike, having done so during Star Trek: Discovery season 2, as does Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Spock. The series will take place a decade before Captain Kirk boarded the Enterprise.

All three actors were on board to announce the series in a new video. "We're going to get to work on a classic Star Trek show that deals with optimism and the future," said Mount. Watch the video below.

Alex Kurtzman, who has overseen all recent Star Trek shows – including Star Trek: Picard, Short Treks, Discovery – said in a statement: "When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it."

"These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told."

The series premiere has been written by Akiva Goldsman, with a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. All three with act as executive producers alonside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

No release date has been announced, though work likely cannot start properly until filming restrictions have been lifted. Until then, we'll just have to wait and see if they end up casting a young Kirk...