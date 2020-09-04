CBS All Access gear up for 24-hour Star Trek Day Celebration on September 8

CBS All Access has announced that a virtual celebration will take place to honor the 54th anniversary of the premiere of Star Trek: The Original Series.

The first episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, ‘The Man Trap’ aired September 8 1966. The studio said in their announcement: “Fifty-four years later, CBS All Access will honor this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy, with this virtual Star Trek Day event that will allow fans to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek from their own home.”

The exciting programme will include conversations and panels with the cast and creatives of Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, Picard – yes, Patrick Stewart will be there – and more.

Alongside the celebrations, the Star Trek community will be encouraged to get involved with the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign. For every person that tweets the hashtag on September 8, CBS All Access will donate $1 to a charity organisation, including NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Action Council for Minorites in Engineering, and the Equal Justice Initiative. A great opportunity to give to the community without spending a penny.

The biggest part of the day, however, will no doubt be the streaming marathon. For US-based fans, Star Trek Day will kick off with a marathon of episodes from eight different Star Trek series, pausing for panels in between. Including a curated list of episodes from Star Trek: Picard, Voyager, The Next Generation, and more, this is the perfect time to get your captain’s gear on and grab the popcorn for the ultimate marathon celebration. Check out the official schedule:

12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET – Star Trek Day streaming marathon begins

12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET – Marathon break; Star Trek Day global panels take place

3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET – Star Trek Day streaming marathon continues

9:00 pm PT/12:00 am ET – Marathon concludes; Star Trek Day global panels replay

As well as all of this – we know right, there's more!? – there will be special merchandise on sale, Star Trek Twitter emojis, a pub quiz on Twitch and so much more. Tune in to all the celebrations for Star Trek Day on September 8 on StarTrek.com.