"My father loved all of his fans" - Legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has died at the age of 95

Reports are coming in that Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has died after being rushed to hospital

Stan Lee
Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel comic book creator and writer, has died at the age of 95, according to reports. 

The news comes via TMZ (as well as many other outlets) who are reporting that they've spoken with Lee's daughter J.C. who said: "My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man."

"We're told an ambulance rushed to Lee's Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning," the report continues. "He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We're told that's where he died."

The sad news has also been tweeted from Stan Lee's official Twitter account:

Lee helped found Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 and went onto create some of the most beloved superhero characters in the world, including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, Iron Man, and The Avengers.

His creations inspired many over the years and have reached an even wider audience thanks to the movie adaptations in which he often cameoed. 

Lee can be seen most recently in Venom where he made a cameo at the end of the movie encouraging Eddie Brock to win back his ex-fiancee. He will also appear in upcoming movies Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 for which he has already filmed cameos

While Lee's health has deteriorated significantly over the last year - he suffered a particularly bad bout of pneumonia at the beginning of 2018 - there's no official word yet on the cause of death. 

Despite this, the news has hit the entertainment industry and his fans hard, with many of them - famous or otherwise - already expressing their condolences and appreciation online for a man who touched so many lives...

Speaking as someone who came to love Lee's often flawed yet inspiring characters via the MCU, thank you Stan Lee. And rest in peace. 

Remember the legend with every Stan Lee cameo from the MCU, X-Men movies, and more. 

