Netflix is teaming up with Spy Kids writer-director Robert Rodriguez to revive the franchise

Netflix has lined up Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez to reboot the franchise, with a new movie set to premiere on its platform in the not-so-distant future.

The streaming service announced the news on Wednesday, March 30, which coincided with the 21-year anniversary of the original film's release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature will help "relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation."

Plot details remain under wraps for now, but it has been confirmed that Rodriguez intends to introduce a new family of spies in the movie.

Starring the likes of Tony Shalhoub, Teri Hatcher, Alan Cumming, Danny Trejo, Carla Gugino, and Antonio Banderas, the Spy Kids series centered on brother-sister duo Juni (Daryl Sabara) and Carmen Cortez (Alexa PenaVega), whose worlds are turned upside down when they discover that their parents, Gregorio and Ingrid, are actually field-retired secret agents.

When two of their old colleagues vanish, Gregorio and Ingrid reluctantly return to their former, more dangerous line of work, but the mission soon goes awry. Juni and Carmen then throw themselves into the world of international espionage to reunite their family and stop this mysterious enemy from kidnapping more spies.

Having made a respectable $147.9 million at the global box office back in 2001, Spy Kids spawned three sequels, which were all written and directed by Rodriguez: Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams in 2002, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003, and Spy Kids: All The Time in the World in 2011.

The new film marks a collaboration between Skydance Media and Spy Kids rights owner Spyglass Media, which inked a deal with Rodriguez to work on redeveloping the property over a year ago.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

