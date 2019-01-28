Spider-Man PS4 gets both of the Fantastic Four skins fans were hoping for

Earlier this month, Marvel Games and Insomniac Games teased "something 'fantastic'" coming to Spider-Man PS4. Comic book fans speculated that the mystery DLC would add either the Bag-Man Suit, which is literally Spider-Man in a spare Fantastic Four uniform but with a brown bag over his head, or the slick black-and-white Future Foundation suit. These fans were right, but also wrong: in a surprise update released today, both of these skins were added to the game.

As Marvel's Spider-Man writer Christos Gage explained in a post on the PlayStation Blog, both the Bombastic Bag-Man suit and Future Foundation suit were released today as part of patch 1.14. Gibson also explained where the unconventional bag suit came from:

Read more: Captain America: Civil War review

"There have been too many cool Spidey/Fantastic Four moments to count, but one of the most memorable in their illustrious history was in Amazing Spider-Man #258, when Spidey swung by the Fantastic Four’s headquarters for help with the alien symbiote he was wearing as a costume (that’s right, it later became Venom). The Fantastic Four got it off, but then Spidey was left in his underpants (we’d never do something that silly in the game…wait, I’m being told we did). So Spidey borrowed a Fantastic Four costume… but they don’t have masks! So, to conceal Peter Parker’s secret identity, his frenemy, the Human Torch, gave Spidey a grocery bag to wear on his head."

Here are some nice screenshots of the new suits: