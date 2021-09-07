Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Daredevil theory has been shot down by new version of the trailer

Sorry, folks. That’s not Charlie Cox playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The recent release of the trailer in cinemas, presented in an IMAX format, has sealed the deal.

Thanks to IMAX’s larger ratio, fans have been able to ID the man who appears next to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the police station. It's not Murdoch. Instead, the figure bears a striking resemblance to the officer seen just seconds earlier in the trailer. Boo.

Saw #Shangchi in imax and they played the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer before and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is NOT Charlie Cox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5l9r8aOQQ0September 4, 2021 See more

Of course, that doesn’t mean Matt Murdock isn’t in No Way Home. While Charlie Cox himself may have dispelled any rumors that it’s his rolled-up sleeves in the trailer, he also mentioned we should “wait and see.”

"I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard. It’s a difficult thing to talk about. All I would say is everyone, myself included, is just going to have to wait and see," Cox told the Steve Varley Show.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty else out there for fans to get excited about in the Spidey threequel. Is Doctor Strange Mephisto? Probably not, but it’s got people talking. Then there’s the small matter of two villains hiding in the trailer that you may not have caught first time round.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Charlie Cox TBC – is swinging into cinemas on December 17.

