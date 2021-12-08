Spider-Man: No Way Home runtime has seemingly been confirmed a week before release

We’re all watching the clocks. Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost here – and a new report suggests the runtime will make it one of the longest MCU movies ever.

Collider states that Tom Holland’s Spidey threequel is running for 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). That includes the main feature and any number of post-credits scenes that might be worth sticking around for.

A previous cinema listing at Brazilian cinema chain Ingresso originally had the No Way Home runtime at 2 hours and 39 minutes, but was swiftly removed and hasn't returned since.

Either way, that would make No Way Home the third longest MCU movie to date. Avengers: Endgame tops the lot, clocking in at 181 minutes. Marvel Studios’ most recent release, Eternals, also has it beat at 157 minutes.

In case you were wondering about Tom Holland’s other efforts: Spider-Man: Homecoming is 133 minutes and Far From Home lasted 129 minutes. Sony’s Spider-Man movies also don't size up: 2002’s Spider-Man (121 minutes), Spider-Man 2 (127 minutes), Spider-Man 3 (139 minutes), The Amazing Spider-Man (139 minutes), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (141 minutes) were all shorter.

We’re on the home stretch now. If you’re desperate for more fresh footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s an IMAX trailer to tide you over until the big day. Plus, these new posters show off a different look for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging into cinemas on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US. For more on what’s coming to theaters very soon, check out our guide to movie release dates.