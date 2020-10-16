Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage gives you a look at the webslinger's stealth moves

The latest Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay footage gives you a look at some of Spidey's stealth and combat abilities in action.

In a video from GameInformer, you can see Miles take out enemies from above with some seriously slick moves, including making use of his electric abilities to shock and knock out foes. Using webshots, Miles also executes some powerful strikes such as catching unwitting enemies and hitting them against walls, and trapping them in place by firing shots at their feet, before swiftly kicking them into the ground.

We also get to see how Miles can turn invisible and perform stealth attacks such as pulling a foe down with a webshot to the ankles and hitting them with a charged punch they won't see coming… literally. Along with delivering snappy one-liners after deftly taking someone out, you can also see how Morales is able to tag various enemies on the ground and see where their line of sight goes to tactically strike from a height with a perch takedown.

This latest video comes just after GameInformer revealed Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be starring on the cover of its forthcoming issue, accompanied by month-long coverage giving us more chances of seeing Miles in action ahead of the game's release on PS5 and PS4 on November 12.

So far we've seen some other combat abilities which also included a brief glimpse of Miles turning invisible. Oh, and who could forget the reveal that the latest Spider-Man adventure will include a suit featuring Spider-Man cat in a backpack? We're truly blessed.

