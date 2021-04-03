Space Jam: A New Legacy poster revealed ahead of first trailer

Warner Bros. has revealed a new movie poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy ahead of the premiere of the sequel's first proper trailer on Saturday, April 3.

The new poster features Lebron James and Bugs Bunny standing back-to-back, or back-to-leg accounting for the height difference, in front of the revamped Space Jam logo. It might just be a coincidence, but it reminds me of this poster from the 1996 original Space Jam.

Welcome to the Jam. Check out this new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy and catch the squad in the new trailer on Saturday at 9am ET! #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/4QX4C8jJhJApril 2, 2021

If you're a fan of the poster, you'll definitely want to tune into Warner Bros.' official YouTube account when the first official Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer drops Saturday at 9am ET / 1pm GMT.

We've seen the official logo and title, we've seen Lebron in his super rad Tune Squad uniform, and we've seen this cheeky little teaser, but we've yet to see an actual, full-length trailer for the 2021 Space Jam revival. Thankfully, that all changes tomorrow.

Space Jam: A New Arrival is setting the limit sky high for Warner Bros.-owned crossovers. Anyone who remembers the first movie won't be surprised to see plenty of Looney Tunes characters making a return, but word is the sequel will bring a number of unlikely characters into the mix, possibly including Pennywise "the dancing clown," the Wicked Witch of the West, and the Joker.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to make its dual premiere in theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

