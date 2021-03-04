Space Jam: A New Legacy is going to feature lots of famous Warner Bros. characters, not just Looney Tunes

Come on and slam, and welcome to the jam! No, not just you, but everyone's welcome at this very special Space Jam – heroes, villains, and Don Cheadle.

According to a new EW report, the upcoming Space Jam sequel, A New Legacy, will feature cameos from some of Warner Bros' most famous characters. While no names have been officially confirmed, we have a fair idea of which characters will be appearing in the movie thanks to some leaks from last year.

But first, why will characters from other movies be appearing in Space Jam? Aren't the Looney Tunes enough? The EW report reveals that the plot of A New Legacy will see LeBron James being sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment "Server-verse" by an evil artificial intelligence, which manifests itself as Cheadle.

As a result, James will drift "through some of the studio's most famous films" to bring together the ultimate basketball squad to take on Cheadle's team. "It was a tricky thing just in terms of what you may want, like, 'Oh my God, look, there's Mad Max, and there's Casablanca,'" director Malcolm D. Lee explained. James also went on to mention The Matrix and Wonder Woman.

Lee also added that there will be "a lot of the WB characters at the game, watching like they do at Rucker Park," referencing the historic New York City street court.

While the report adds that none of these titles have been confirmed to be appearing in the movie, leaks hit the internet last year that, back then, seemed very bizarre, but now seem a lot more likely. Images were widely shared featuring The Mask, Pennywise the Clown, The Wicked Witch of the West, and the Joker all in Space Jam 2. That's one strange smorgasbord of characters.

Whether those characters will make the final cut remains to be seen. Space Jam: A New Legacy reaches HBO Max and theaters simultaneously on June 16. Until then, catch up on all the upcoming movies coming your way in 2021 and grab a deal with the best HBO Max prices.