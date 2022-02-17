Sorry Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red isn’t revamping the game’s Metro system

It turns out, an improved Metro system is not one of the updates coming to Cyberpunk 2077.

After the much anticipated 1.5 update for the game, one eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted an in-game message they believed hinted at a revamped subway system. Unfortunately, however, CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that this is not the case.

With the Reddit theory making its way onto a Cyberpunk Twitter fan page, a screenshot was shared of an in-game website for Night City’s Metro stations. Under the Stations and Lines section of the website, a line of text states “domain under construction” leading fans to excitedly speculate that Night City’s trains were undergoing some tasty engineering works.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red’s Global Community Director Marcin Momot has now crushed fans train-riding dreams. " Sorry to be the buzz killer but that’s not it,” Momot tweeted, in the same thread as the Metro picture, “There are no plans to add metro to the game.”

The rumour comes hot on the heels of Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited 1.5 update. Bringing with it a slew of new gameplay features, graphical enhancements and bug fixes, it also finally saw the release of the current-gen upgrades to the 2020 game. Regular readers may recognise Marcin Momot– CD Projekt Red’s Community Director - as the same developer who confirmed that work has begun on a 60FPS update for the Series S version of Cyberpunk.

The question many players are asking now, is what’s next for Cyberpunk? Aside from the bug fixes and tweaks already promised, CD Projekt Red once planned a mix of paid and free DLC for the game. With Keanu's latest adventure receiving such a trickyreception at launch, it’s understandable that the developer would want to right the ship before charging users for additional content. Now, however, the time is right for CD Projekt Red to finally expand on Cyberpunk 2077’s story.

