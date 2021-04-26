Solid Snake voice actor weights in on Metal Gear Solid remake rumours

Metal Gear Solid voice actor David Hayter says he's heard rumours that a remake could be in development.

Speaking to YouTuber Dan Allen (around the 44:30 mark), Hayter was asked whether he thought a potential Metal Gear Solid remake could ever happen. In response, he said that he "thought it was just a rumour" until earlier this month, when he received a text "from one of the insiders" saying that a remake "could really be happening."

Hayter's comments came just a few days after a series of confusing tweets that some fans think could be teasing something to do with the Metal Gear Solid series. Hayter was unaware of those messages, but said that "I only had some confirmation that it might not be a rumour a couple of days ago, and even that was still a rumour. But now it's an industry rumour, so that tends to be a little more accurate."

It's worth pointing out that Hayter doesn't name the source of this rumour, and with no word from Konami, it's next to impossible to verify its accuracy. That said, word of a Metal Gear Solid PS5 remake has been circling since last year , as has word of a Silent Hill remake . With the company set to make an appearance at E3 2021, it could be time for Snake to step back into the limelight, but until there's official confirmation, don't go breaking out those celebration cardboard boxes just yet.

