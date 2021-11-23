Snag a 70" 4K TV as low as $599 in these early Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday TV deals are coming in hot, with US retailer Best Buy offering 70" 4K screens as low as $599 this week. If you've been looking to upgrade your gaming setup with a new TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, now's the time to really start paying attention to Black Friday deals.

Just a few years back, a 70" 4K TV under $1000 was practically unheard of, but technology is accelerating at such a breakneck pace that we're now seeing early Black Friday 8K TV deals in the relatively affordable range. Sticking to 4K screens for now, Best Buy has a range of options from trusted brands you can snag for just a few hundred at the moment.

Now, if you're looking for the very best gaming TVs on the market, you're going to have to fork out a little more. We have dedicated guides to the best Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals out there, and if you're specifically on the hunt for a TV with a great refresh rate for new-gen hardware, check out these 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals. Otherwise, here are some excellent budget-friendly options from Best Buy available right now.

70" TVs from $599 at Best Buy

Samsung 70" 4K LED TV | $749.99 Samsung 70" 4K LED TV | $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - It can't be overstated how inexpensive this is for a 70" 4K TV, especially for a top brand like Samsung. If you want to impress your friends on the cheap, don't pass this deal up.



LG 70" 4K LED TV | $1199.99 LG 70" 4K LED TV | $1199.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - If you're OK with spending a little more, you'll probably like this screen's picture quality a little more than the Samsung above, and you'll definitely enjoy the $450 savings.



Samsung 70" 4K QLED TV | $1349.99 Samsung 70" 4K QLED TV | $1349.99 $999 at Best Buy

Save $350 - Stepping up a bit in price and quality, this QLED from Samsung would make a great display for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, and of course, everything looks better when it's $350 off normal price.



More of today's best early Black Friday TV deals

US

UK

More Black Friday deals

Once you're all squared away with your new TV, why not have a look at 2021's Black Friday gaming deals for something new and shiny to play? Or if you're trying to put a new console under the tree, keep up to date with our PS5 restock updates and Xbox Series X stock guide. Finally, these Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals include big savings on games and accessories to complete the package.