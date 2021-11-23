Snag a 70" 4K TV as low as $599 in these early Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday TV deals are coming in hot, with US retailer Best Buy offering 70" 4K screens as low as $599 this week. If you've been looking to upgrade your gaming setup with a new TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, now's the time to really start paying attention to Black Friday deals.
Just a few years back, a 70" 4K TV under $1000 was practically unheard of, but technology is accelerating at such a breakneck pace that we're now seeing early Black Friday 8K TV deals in the relatively affordable range. Sticking to 4K screens for now, Best Buy has a range of options from trusted brands you can snag for just a few hundred at the moment.
Now, if you're looking for the very best gaming TVs on the market, you're going to have to fork out a little more. We have dedicated guides to the best Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals out there, and if you're specifically on the hunt for a TV with a great refresh rate for new-gen hardware, check out these 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals. Otherwise, here are some excellent budget-friendly options from Best Buy available right now.
70" TVs from $599 at Best Buy
Samsung 70" 4K LED TV |
$749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - It can't be overstated how inexpensive this is for a 70" 4K TV, especially for a top brand like Samsung. If you want to impress your friends on the cheap, don't pass this deal up.
LG 70" 4K LED TV |
$1199.99 $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $450 - If you're OK with spending a little more, you'll probably like this screen's picture quality a little more than the Samsung above, and you'll definitely enjoy the $450 savings.
Samsung 70" 4K QLED TV |
$1349.99 $999 at Best Buy
Save $350 - Stepping up a bit in price and quality, this QLED from Samsung would make a great display for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, and of course, everything looks better when it's $350 off normal price.
More of today's best early Black Friday TV deals
US
- Amazon: Save more than $200 on the Sony X85J 4K television
- Samsung: Save $1,700 on an 8K beauty and much more
- Best Buy: Get literal hundreds and hundreds of dollars off all major brands
- Walmart: Get a reliable Sceptre 4K TV for less than $250!
- B&H Photo: Save $500 on an 86-inch whopper from LG
UK
- Amazon: Plenty of discounts including a 43-inch Samsung beauty for less than £400
- Samsung: Get £200 off the flagship QN95A 55-inch TV and more
- Very: Save a massive £500 on the exquisite Samsung The Frame TV
- Currys: Save £300 on the beautiful LG G1 gaming TV
- John Lewis: Save hundreds on Samsung TV and soundbar bundles right now
- eBuyer: Some neat 50 quid discounts on budget 4K TVs for gaming
