The reason Dovahkiin is so special is because they can use the power of the Thu’um, or Shouts, so having a Skyrim Word Wall location and Shout guide will help you harness the true potential of this skill. In order to unlock these abilities in Skyrim, you have to track down Word Walls and read the writings found there, as by speaking the ancient language of the dragons you can unleash many powerful effects against your enemies. Each Shout consists of three words, and you'll need to find them all to max out its power. The game doesn't give these away for free, as only a select few are unlocked through progress in the main storyline, so follow our Skyrim Word Wall location and Shout guide and discover your true Dragonborn calling.

Learning to use your Shouts is the key to excelling in Skyrim. A level one Shout isn’t much to write home about effect wise but it recharges rapidly enough for you to reuse it in the same fight. The higher level Shouts are more effective but they recharge significantly slower the more words you use. This means that any time you use a Shout it’s important to judge just how much power you need behind that Shout. With that said be sure to experiment with the various abilities these Shouts can confer. Finding a few that really resonate with your playing style and using them when the situation calls for it is a large part of the power the Dovahkiin possesses.

Take note that each of these areas are listed by name only so as to avoid spoilers but the pages themselves may indeed have spoilers listed.

Table of Contents:

Ancient’s Ascent

Angarvunde

Autumnwatch Tower

Bleak Falls Barrow

Bonestrewn Crest

Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary

Dead Crone Rock

Dead Men’s Respite

Dragontooth Crater

Dustman’s Cairn

Eldersblood Peak

Folgunthur

Forelhost

Forsaken Cave

Frostmere Crypt

Greywater Gorge

Hag’s End

High Gate Ruins

Ironbind Barrow

Killkreath Ruins

Korvanjund Halls

Labyrinthian

Labyrinthian – Shalidor’s Maze

Lost Tongue Overlook

Lost Valley Redoubt

Mount Anthor

Northwind Summit

Ragnvald

Rannveig’s Fast

Saarthal

Shearpoint

Shriekwind Bastion

Shroud Hearth Barrow

Silverdrift Lair

Skuldafn

Skyborn Altar

Snow Veil Sanctum

Ustengrav

Valthume

Volskygge

Volunruud

Ysgramor’s Tomb