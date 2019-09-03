Skyrim guide: everything you need to avoid an arrow to the knee

With so many things to see and do on your quest to become the ultimate Dragonborn, having a complete Skyrim guide to hand can really help you manage it all. We may have been exploring the world of Tamriel since 2011, but given this is one of the best RPG games ever made it's always worth returning for more adventures while we wait for the Elder Scrolls 6 to finally arrive. With so much going on in the game, we reckon that even Hermaeus Mora (the Daedric prince of knowledge) would have a hard time keeping track of it all, so we've made this massive Skyrim guide so that the rest of us mere mortals can stay on top of our game.

And, if you've some how managed to miss one of the many versions of Skyrim around, then read our Skyrim Special Edition review or Skyrim Nintendo Switch review to see why it's such a popular game.

Skyrim cheats

If you're finding exploration too difficult, or you just want to mess about and turn Tamriel into your personal playground, then we've got a huge list of Skyrim cheats to completely transform the game.

The best Skyrim mods

Okay, so the base game is good, but you're not going to resist the lure of the best Skyrim mods are you? From enhancing the looks to changing the gameplay experience, there's a world of things to try.

How to install Skyrim mods

You can't enjoy what mods can offer until you know how to install Skyrim mods. It all changes depending on the platform you're using, so follow out guide to make your life easier.

The best Skyrim companions

Knowing who the best Skyrim companions are can save you a lot of time, so don't waste a moment trying to win over the wrong people and use our guide to the best options on your side straight away.

Skyrim map

The Skyrim map is big, and because you can only uncover it by actually travelling it's length you'll want some help knowing where you should head to first.

Skyrim armor guide

Dragonscale or leather? Light or heavy? Enchanted or just plain honest plating? There's a lot to know and plenty to consider, so a Skyrim armor guide is essential to help you make the best choices.

Skyrim perks

Look to the stars and you'll see a galaxy of Skyrim perks to choose between. From increasing your skill with weapons, to boosting your magic, making you more stealthy and loads more. Pick wisely and use our guide to help you.

How to level up fast in Skyrim

It's a lot easier to kill all the dragons when you learn how to level up fast in Skyrim. Levelling boosts your heal, magic and stamina and lets you access more abilities, so doing it faster is all the better.

Best Skyrim quests

With all the options in front of you maybe you just want to cut to the best Skyrim quests. Consider this an all killer, no filler guide to make sure every second of Skyrim ripples with excitement.

Skyrim factions and guilds

Playing the lone hero is romantic notion, but not really an option here with so many groups you can help and work with. This guide to the best Skyrim factions and guilds will help you choose friend from foe, and unlock quests, gear, and friends along the way.

Skyrim enchanting guide

You're not finding the best gear in some random treasure chest. Oh no, you're making it yourself - which is why a Skyrim enchanting guide will be essential if you really want the ultimate +1 pants of not getting stabbed.

Skyrim alchemy guide

Using our Skyrim alchemy guide will make learning the way of potions and concoctions a lot easier, and likely less poisonous. Master these arts and you can use poisons to kill your enemies and health tinctures to save yourself.

How to get married in Skyrim

If you want to settle down and meet the adventurer of your dreams, you'll need to know how to get married in Skyrim. This'll set you on the right track and ring the wedding bells in no time.

Skyrim dragon hunting guide

Dragons are kind of a big deal in Skyrim, so a Skyrim dragon hunting guide will help you find and kill the scaly monsters before they do the same to you. This covers where to find them, the different types and just about everything you need.

Skyrim hidden chests

Did you know there are a bunch of Skyrim hidden chest locations you can visit for extra loot? Well, technically they belong to characters and merchants in the game and you're not supposed to know where they are, but it's too late now.

Hidden Skyrim quests

You can spend ages exploring and still miss some of the Skyrim hidden quest locations. So we've rounded up 10 of the best in the game that you can completely sale past if you're not careful. Check out this guide and make sure you don't.

Skyrim hidden bosses

In a game as big as Skyrim, and with so much to explore and do it's no surprise there's a bunch of Skyrim hidden bosses you might never see. Some are hidden away, and some even have a 'trick' to bringing them out. Find them all with our guide and avoid missing out.

Skyrim Black Books guide

Want to meet a Daedric Prince and unlock a bunch of new Daederic powered perks to hurt people with? Of course you do. Check out our Skyrim Black Books guide to do just that.

Skyrim Daedric Quest guide

If you want to meet even more Daedric Princes, then you should track down the dark artefacts we've got covered in our Skyrim Daedric Quest guide. Be warned, as some of these missions get real nasty!

Skyrim Word Wall location and Shout guide

In order to level up your Dragonborn powers, you need to find Word Walls so you can learn new shouts. We can show you exactly where to go with our Skyrim Word Wall location and Shout guide.

Skyrim Dawnguard walkthrough

This DLC expansion is massive, and gives you the opportunity to become a vampire hunter or turn yourself into a Vampire Lord. Follow our Skyrim Dawnguard walkthrough to see what's new and get through the more difficult quests you'll find on the way.