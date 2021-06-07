Shazam 2 director reveals if Black Adam will appear in the DC movie

Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has revealed whether Black Adam will appear in the DC sequel.

Responding to a question on Instagram about whether Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays Black Adam in the DCEU, will appear in Shazam 2, Sandberg said: "No, he has his own movie." (Translation via Comic Book)

Black Adam and Shazam 2 are both currently filming. In the pages of DC Comics, Black Adam is a regular nemesis of Billy Batson's, which has sparked some speculation among fans that Johnson's character could crop up in the Shazam sequel. Of course, Sandberg's answer doesn't rule out Black Adam appearing alongside Billy and co. at some point in the future (and a deleted scene from Shazam even teased Black Adam), but it seems, for now, the two will remain separate.

Sandberg recently revealed a first look at Billy's new costume in Shazam 2, which is officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The video is very dark, but set photos show off Zachary Levi in the costume far more clearly – the distinctive red remains, but the suit is more textured than the original, and the shape of the gold lightning bolt has changed.

Meanwhile, Johnson has also revealed images from the set of Black Adam, with one teasing his costume – though a cloak obscures it almost completely. The movie will see the DCEU debut of the Justice Society of America, and, along with Johnson, will star Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Sarah Shahi is also appearing as Isis.

Shazam 2 sees the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson, while Levi again portrays his older self and superhero alter ego. Jack Dylan Grazer is also back as Freddy Freeman, while new additions to the cast see Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as the villains Kalypso and Hespera, respectively. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also has a mystery role.

Black Adam arrives July 29, 2022, while Shazam 2 lands June 2, 2023. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.