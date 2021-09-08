Shang-Chi producer reveals how the post-credits scene cameos were chosen

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings producer Jonathan Schwartz has explained how those cameos in the movie's post-credit scene were chosen. Spoilers ahead!

In the first post-credit sting, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Awkwafina's Katy find themselves talking to Wong (Benedict Wong), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). The moment makes it clear that we'll be seeing Shang-Chi again, when he's told that his life is about to change forever now that he's a hero.

"We wanted to give the audience an indication that Shang-Chi is part of this bigger thing now," Schwartz told Marvel.com. "That was the goal, and then it came down to who are the right characters to put Shang-Chi in touch with to say, 'Yes he's one of them, he's part of this thing.'"

He continued: "It was a conversation between me, and [director] Destin Daniel Cretton, and [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige of who's right? Who would be doing the scene? Who feels right from a character standpoint, and for what the ongoing stories are in the MCU? That's how we ended up with Wong, and Bruce, and Carol taking us through what they know about the rings and welcoming Shang-Chi into the bigger universe."

Cretton added: "When [Wong] enters the scene, you just feel the energy shift. And to be able to have him usher our two heroes into the broader world of the MCU just felt like the perfect ending to our movie."

That's not all that happens in this post-credits scene, though. Shang-Chi, Katy, and Wong all end up performing a rendition of "Hotel California" at karaoke together. Though we only see a little bit of the three heroes bonding, it turns out that there is a longer version of the scene – though we probably won't get to see the full clip. "It's nice to just see a little snippet of what they're up to and then imagine the rest of it," Cretton commented. Maybe Wong will belt out another showstopper in Doctor Strange 2? Time will tell.

