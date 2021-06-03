Tomb Raider dev will reveal a new game at E3 2021 next week

Eidos Montreal will debut a new game at E3 2021, Square Enix has confirmed.

Just below, you can see an announcement that came from the official Square Enix Twitter account earlier today. The tweet reveals that Eidos Montreal will have a brand new game to reveal next week on June 13, when the Square Enix presentation at E3 2021 will kick off at 12:15 p.m. PT/3:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. BST.

Come hungry! 📢#SquareEnixPresents returns for #E32021 on June 13 at 12:15pm PT / 8:15pm BST.We’re serving up a world premiere from @EidosMontreal, an update on @BabylonsFall_EN, a closer look at @LifeIsStrange #TrueColors, and more!https://t.co/OkQNhggBIu pic.twitter.com/wHM9NRy9ApJune 3, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the developer themselves, Eidos Montreal is chiefly known for developing Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Most recently, Eidos Montreal developed and released 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, and would further collaborate with the Square Enix-owned studio again on Marvel's Avengers.

As for what the developer has to reveal next Sunday, it's ultimately anyone's guess. It's entirely possible that the developer could have spearheaded a fourth game in the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise, after it launched the previous game in 2019. Alternatively, could we be in for a new game in the rebooted Deus Ex series starring protagonist Adam Jensen? There's even a suggestion that the studio's Guardians of the Galaxy game could be unveiled, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

In total, the E3 2021 broadcast from Square Enix will be roughly 40 minutes long. Elsewhere in the showcase, there'll be new information on Babylon's Fall, the action game developed by PlatinumGames that we've seen precious little of over the last two years, as well as an update on Life is Strange: True Colors, the next game in the storytelling saga originally created by developed Dontnod Entertainment.

But what of Final Fantasy 16? Undoubtedly the biggest upcoming game in Square Enix's future library is conspicuously missing from the E3 2021 broadcast line up. After all, producer Naoki Yoshida originally promised that we'd be getting some sort of update in the game in the early months of 2021, but since Final Fantasy 16 was revealed in September last year, we've seen nothing of the game since. Could E3 2021 be where Final Fantasy 16 reappears with new footage, or are Square Enix holding back their biggest blockbuster for later in the year?

