Go in-depth on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and get 12 huge poster options with the new SFX magazine, on sale now!

Rey, Finn, Poe and co are the cover stars of SFX magazine issue 321, which is now sitting in the shops, patiently waiting for you to take it home.

It comes bundled with three double-sided posters (two A1 size and one A2), featuring a total of 12 different images. So as well as two giant A1 The Rise of Skywalker posters, you can also choose to display artwork for Black Lightning, Doctor Who, Dracula, The Expanse, The Flash, His Dark Materials, Star Trek: Picard and Supernatural.

Below we run down just a few highlights of the issue; alternatively, you can get a feel for the contents by skimming through this digital preview.

Star Wars

With the latest Force trilogy finally reaching a conclusion, it's only fitting that we drop a whopping 20 pages of Star Wars coverage. As well as interviewing director JJ Abrams and 10 of his cast, we also look at California attraction Galaxy's Edge, and roundup some of the coolest new merchandise.

Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord and her fam will be rematerialising very shortly, for a second set of adventures. We do our best to prise a smidgeon of information out of showrunner Chris Chibnall and his cast.

Dracula

Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have teamed up again to adapt Bram Stoker's classic horror novel. We visit the set at Bray Studios (ancestral home of Hammer horror) to talk to the duo and their star, and tread the boards of cursed ship the Demeter.

Lost in Space

Having escaped the planet they crash-landed on, the Robinson family will shortly be back on our screens, no doubt stumbling into one catastrophe after another. We visit the Vancouver set of the Netflix revival, and quiz the showrunner and the cast.

The Expanse

Thanks to the intervention of Jeff Bezos, the acclaimed space opera show has been revived on Amazon Prime, after the axe fell on Syfy. We visit the set and find out what it's like to get a second lease of life from palpably relieved showrunner Naren Shankar.

Galaxy Quest

This month in our regular retrospective slot Time Machine, we look back at Star Trek-spoofing sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest as it marks its 20th anniversary, in the company of director Dean Parisot and actor Enrico Colantoni.

And that's not the end of the features! We also go on set for the new BBC take on A Christmas Carol, speak to Mackenzie Crook about his revival of Worzel Gummidge, and profile Arrowverse actor LaMonica Garrett and Hugo-winning novelist Jane Rogers.

Red Alert

And the big features are just the tip of the iceberg! As ever, our news section, Red Alert, is crammed with insights into yet more movies, TV shows and comics. Subjects in the spotlight this month include: a new MR James adaptation by Mark Gatiss, all the latest from Neil Gaiman, French animation I Lost My Body, Runaways season three, and an audio series of Timeslip.

Reviews

The SFX verdict on Frozen II kicks off 20 pages of searing critical analysis, as we inform you which of the latest films, TV shows, books, comics, audio dramas, and videogames are worth splashing your hard-earned cash on!

