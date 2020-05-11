San Diego Comic-Con 2020 to be replaced by a virtual Comic Con at Home this summer

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2020 may have been cancelled, but the organisers have announced a ready-made replacement – one that doesn’t include crowded floors and the long, long lines for Hall H that the event is known for.

Say hello to Comic Con at Home, the new event that will be running later this summer in lieu of SDCC 2020 skipping this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

See you this summer! #ComicConAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sf5UbJkXtEMay 8, 2020

As the teaser points out, things will be a lot more chilled from the comfort of your own home. So, get the snacks in and put your feet up on your recliner. Yes, pets are welcome too.

Unfortunately, outside of the summer release window, nothing is known about the upcoming SDCC event, including who will be turning up – could Marvel have a presence at the re-jigged showcase? – and whether you’ll have to pay to tune in to some of the biggest panels.

With Wonder Woman 1984 one of the few major releases left around the corner and most of Marvel Phase 4 shuffling back to 2021 and beyond, we perhaps shouldn't expect too much in the way of new news and internet-breaking reveals – but it’s still nice to know that the long-running event is still around in some form this year.

It’s also worth noting that the Comic Con at Home event doesn’t mark the end for a more traditional SDCC. The pop-culture extravaganza is set to return from July 22-July 25, 2021 from the San Diego Convention Center. No word on whether pets are allowed in… yet.