Save up to £35 on these cheap Corsair and SteelSeries mouse deals this Amazon Prime Day

Mice are arguably the most important tool in the arsenal of a PC gamer, so if you're in the market for a new one, we've got three cracking Amazon Prime Day deals on cheap gaming mice that you won't want to miss. All three are wired with high DPI and reprogrammable buttons, but which one will you go for?

First up is the Corsair M65 Elite mouse, which has £25 knocked off, bringing it down to £40 for Amazon Prime members. This discount is just for the white version, which is highlighted by gorgeous RGB lighting around the design, including on the scroll wheel. It has 18,000 DPI — an astonishingly high total — along with eight programmable buttons, and it's even compatible with Xbox One.

Then there are two SteelSeries mice on offer. The first is the Sensei 310, which comes in at £40, just like the Corsair M65 Elite. This one is in black and looks less transformer-like compared to the M65, so if you prefer subtlety and a uniform appearance then this is the way forward. It's got 12,000 DPI, so not quite as much, but is designed for both claw and palm grip styles since it's flatter.

Finally, there's the SteelSeries Rival 600 at £45, which has the heaviest discount thanks to the RRP of £80. This is flaunting much flashier RGBs than the other SteelSeries offering, along with the same 12,000 DPI. It's also got "one of the world's lowest and most accurate lift off distance" and silicone side grips, plus a bunch of programmable buttons.

No matter which mouse you choose out of this bunch, you won't leave disappointed thanks to these bargain prices.

