Save up to £33 with these Nintendo Switch bundles at Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch has been tough to find all year thanks to legions of new players seeking pandemic-friendly entertainment, and now searchers have two great options to get their hands on the adaptable console. Amazon UK is hosting multiple bundles that will get you a console and a game to start with all while saving you some cash off the top. Here are the two best bundles we spotted - as cheap Nintendo Switch bundles go, these are strong picks.

Both bundles get you a Nintendo Switch (the newer version which features improved battery life) with neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers. Super Mario 3D All Stars includes updated versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, and Nintendo's only planning on selling it through April . If you or your lucky gift receiver have any love for Mario's lighthearted platforming adventures, you can't get a much better deal than this.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a game that will get everybody up and moving over your holiday vacation, you'll be well-served by Just Dance 2020. Ubisoft's long-running dance party series is a favorite whether or not you know your way around a controller.

Nintendo Switch bundles on Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle: £322.98 £309.99 (save £12.99)

Pick up a hard-to-find Nintendo Switch and a game that will please any Mario fan in this clutch bundle. You'll save £12.99 off the cost of buying them separately, which is extra nice for such an in-demand game.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch and Just Dance 2020 bundle: £327.98 £294.99 (save £32.99)

Get a Switch console and the perfect party game to keep your family busy, and quarantine your way through an at-home holiday season in style. This bundle will save you a cool £32.99 off the price of buying them individually.

View Deal

Keep on the hunt for even more bargains with our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals , and get a run down of everything we've spotted so far with our list of Black Friday deals .

Kit out your new console with our guide to the best Switch accessories.