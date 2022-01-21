Save up to 28% on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite has dropped back down to a record low price in Amazon UK's latest VR headset deals. That means you'll find the whole system (including controllers and SteamVR tracking bases) for just £649 (was £899). If you're over in the US, though, you can also grab the same bundle for a solid $809 sales price - which is still offering great value considering this headset doesn't usually drop this low out of discounts season (though it was $649 over Black Friday).

UK VR headset deals hunters are the better served out of the two regions here, and with a record low price returning to the shelves we wouldn't wait too long to jump in here. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite provides a healthy 2880x1700 resolution at 90Hz and has a whole roster of games available via Viveport as well. It's certainly a little more expensive than the Oculus Quest 2 price, but if you're after an enthusiast-level experience this is one of the cheaper PC-focused headsets out there.

With PSVR 2 on the horizon and the Metaverse opening its gates, the virtual world looks like it might finally be ready to hit its stride. If you're still choosing your device, though, you'll find plenty more VR headset deals further down the page.

Today's best HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset deals

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite system | £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - UK VR fans can claim a £250 discount on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite system at Amazon right now. That's the return of one of the best VR headset deals we've seen - this price was only spotted for the first time a few months ago, before quickly jumping back up to RRP in December.



HTC Vive Cosmos Elite system | $899.99 $809.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - We've only ever seen the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite drop down to around $825 in the last few months, which means you're getting a rare offer at Amazon right now. It's true, this setup was available for just $649 in the November sales - but we generally see this headset stuck well over $810 during regular discounts.



More of today's best VR headset deals

If HTC's offering doesn't quite hit the spot, you'll find all the latest VR headset deals on the world's biggest models just below.

If you're still kitting up for VR, we'd recommend checking out the best gaming PCs on the market right now. However, it's also worth noting that many of the best gaming laptops are also shipping VR-ready these days as well.