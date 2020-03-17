Cheap board games sale saves you money on Disney Villainous, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Ticket to Ride, and more

Cheap board games are always a good way to kill time if you're stuck inside, but a discount on Disney Villainous, Betrayal at House on the Hill, 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride, Catan, and beyond? That's not bad at all for some of the best board games around.

More specifically, Amazon has the best range of cheap board games right now and that includes the ever-popular Disney Villainous. This ode to the bad guys has dropped in price to $29.93 instead of $40. As we mentioned in our feature on why you should play it , it's an excellent strategy game with unique and dastardly gameplay, gorgeous artwork, and great theming (it's genuinely one of the prettiest board games I've played, right down to its intricate movers). However, don't think it's just for children. If anything, it's a board game for adults because it's a more layered and strategic experience than you'd think. There are a few Disney Villainous expansions to enjoy once you've mastered the main game, too.

At the other end of the scale, horror epic Betrayal at House on the Hill has tumbled to $29.49 at Walmart instead of $50. That's a bargain for such an engaging, replayable game. As we mentioned in our review, it'll give you more than a few stories you'll be recounting with your friends for weeks to come.

Meanwhile, the classic Catan is also a good choice - it's been at the top of many players' lists for years. It's now $42.48 for the standard version or $43 for a Star Trek equivalent . Beyond that you'll also find a reduced Ticket to Ride Europe that's $39.97 instead of $50.

As for 7 Wonders, it's a great resource management game that has you seeking dominance over rival cities by building one of the seven wonders of the world. It's just $41.28 at the moment, saving you $8 overall.

You can see the best of the rest below.

Cheap board games

Ticket to Ride (Europe) | $39.97 at Walmart (save $10)

The European version is every bit as great as its North American counterpart. It's also down in the UK to £30.72 on Amazon.View Deal

Pandemic | £29.99 on Amazon (save 8%)

This co-op game has had a few quid knocked off its price on Amazon. Sadly, it's out of stock in the US.View Deal

Keep your eyes on GamesRadar+ in the days ahead for more board game reviews and coverage. For example, we recently reviewed the Ni No Kuni 2 board game and previewed the upcoming Divinity: Original Sin board game.