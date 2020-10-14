Save more than £50 on this ASUS ROG mouse and keyboard combo

If you're in the market for a new keyboard and mouse, you do not want to miss out on these two cracking ASUS Amazon Prime Day deals. The ROG range is ASUS' flagship gaming line which means these two bargains are fantastic options for anyone who likes to have all their peripherals from the same manufacturer.

While they aren't sold as a pair, the combined discount from picking up both the keyboard and mouse is over £50. You can grab the ASUS ROG Gladius II Origin mouse for £56, while the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe is just £112. In true ASUS ROG fashion, both products lean heavily on the RGB, so they'll fit right in at a gaming desk.

The ROG Gladius II Origin has a highly impressive 12,000 DPI optical sensor for uber-precise tracking, along with a DPI switch to flick between settings on the fly. Meanwhile, the ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe comes with an ergonomic wrist rest with memory foam to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions. It's also rocking the well-renowned Cherry MX switches and has onboard memory to save up to five custom profiles. It's compact, too; the tenkeyless design means it's built for FPS gamers with maximum room to move the mouse.

Finally, you can combine the two (and any other ASUS ROG products you own) with the ROG Armoury software, which allows you to edit settings, change the RGB, and more. Perfect for those looking for complete control.

ASUS ROG Gladius II Origin mouse | £56 at Amazon UK

This sleek, gamer-focused mouse has £24 off the usual £80 RRP, making it a no-brainer to buy on Prime Day. 12,000 DPI, customisable RGB lighting, ROG Armoury compatibility, 50-million click durability switches... what's not to love?

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe keyboard | £112 at Amazon UK

This colourful keyboard is the perfect partner for the mouse because you can sync the two with the ROG Armoury software. It also has Cherry MX switches - one of the most popular types in the mechanical keyboard world - along with a memory foam wrist rest for ultimate comfort.

