Save $580 on this Alienware Aurora Gaming PC with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card

If you've been looking for a Black Friday gaming PC deal then this Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop is a pretty good deal, saving you $580.00 on the price meaning you get for just $1,299.99, a lot less than the usual $1,879.99 asking price.

For that price you get a 64-bit Windows 10 PC, in a mid tower sized box. In side that a box you'll find a 9th gen Intel i7 Core i7 9700, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. There's also a 512GB solid state HDD and 16GB dual channel HyperX FURY DDR4 Memory. It can probably run Crysis. You even get a three month Xbox Game Pass Trial with it as well.

If that's not quite what you're after, then you can tweak the configuration - changing the CPU, RAM and hard drive options. The cost will go up but the $580 saving won't, so think carefully if you're going to mess about with a good starting deal.

If you're definitely in the market for a PC but that's not floating your boat then check out our other Black Friday gaming PC deals to see what else we have.

