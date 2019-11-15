Save a massive 20% on Nintendo Switch and Lite consoles today, with this limited-time code

Looking for a Nintendo Switch deal ahead of the Black Friday rush at the end of November? Right now you can save 20% on either a brand new Nintendo Switch console or a Switch Lite console over at the ShopTo store on eBay UK. These consoles are brand new, and from a respected retailer, but they're heavily discounted today because of a special code that gets you up to £61 off the price at checkout. There are several games and other consoles in the promotion, but the Switch deals are the pick of the bargains. The code you need to use is: PRIZE20.

If you're waiting for the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to start, maybe you need to think again. At this price, the regular Switch - available in Neon or Grey - is reduced to £246.39 (saving you £61.60). That's a huge discount. For context, Amazon was the cheapest price during Black Friday last year, and it only dipped the console down to £250 at the absolute lowest. If you're looking for a Switch Lite (in any colour) then you can pick one up for £175.99 (saving £44). Considering the console is brand new, that's a fantastic saving and beats any other Lite deal we've seen in 2019.

Remember, for both these prices you need to add the code: PRIZE20 at checkout to see the final discount. But it absolutely works. These codes are also only available for a few days, and stock will sell out, so if you like the price... just go for it.

Nintendo Switch deals for the UK

These are stellar Switch deals, so if you're planning to get a console, then just pick one up now. You're unlikely to see it go cheaper than this during Black Friday.

