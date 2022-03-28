RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders: here's where to expect stock

RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders are expected to drop tomorrow, with rumors circulating that stock could be released at 6am ET / 9am PT (that's 1pm GMT) on March 29, according to the leaks reported by Videocardz. RTX 3090 Ti stock is set to feature an additional 256 CUDA cores and a faster clock speed of 21.2 Gbps at 1,325 MHz.

While no official pricing has been released, we're expecting the BFGPU refresh to be significantly more expensive than the original 2020 model. Some sources, such as 3DGuru, have reported on leaked listings at double the first iteration's MSRP - though this remains to be seen. At a time when RTX 3090 stock is incredibly challenging to find at actual retail price, tomorrow's launch could be your best bet at experiencing 4K gaming at its limits.

We're expecting the RTX 3090 Ti launch to see stock come in thick and fast. Everything we've seen with prior RTX 30 series launches has seen a limited amount of units available from major retailers at the best of times. Our best advice is to have all of the major retailer pages in your region open at the estimated unveiling time of 6am ET / 9am PT for your best chance at scoring stock.

As we've seen from Nvidia's CES 2022 Special Address, we know that an RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition exists, meaning that this model will be the bass line MSRP for the company's partners to follow. This is consistent with RTX 3080 Ti stock, though not something we have seen with either RTX 3050 stock or RTX 3060 stock. This should mean more consistent prices across the board.

If you're unable to secure yourself an RTX 3090 pre-order, or a day one stock drop, then you can turn your attention to an RTX 3080 PC or an RTX 3080 laptop for high-end performance, too. And should you want to learn more about Ampere's successor line, we're also bringing you everything we know about RTX 40 series as well.

Where to find RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders and stock

RTX 3090 Ti stock - US

Check Newegg

Newegg has been the most prevalent retailer for new RTX 30 series GPUs launching this year. We're anticipating RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders and day one stock drops will be here first in the biggest amount.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy has been reliable with RTX 30 series restocks at MSRP for over six months now, so we're expecting a fair few partner cards (and RTX 3090 FE models) available once the announcements are made.

Check Amazon

The world's largest retailer has been inconsistent with RTX 30 series launches, though it's likely RTX 3090 Ti stock will surface after the announcement here.

Check Dell

Dell has had RTX 30 series stock available at launches in the past, so it's possible that the hardware brand could have standalone RTX 3090 Ti stock at release.

Check Adorama

While we haven't seen much activity from Adorama this year with new RTX 30 series launches, stock does tend to turn up in limited quantities.

Check Walmart

Walmart lacks the consistency of some of the other big-box retailers. However, RTX 3090 Ti stock should appear if we're lucky. We're expecting this to mostly be in the form of partner cards at various rates.

RTX 3090 Ti stock - UK

Check Ebuyer

Ebuyer has been one of the better UK retailers for finding RTX 30 series GPUs at launch, so it's highly likely that all major RTX 3090 Ti models will be available here first and foremost.

Check Amazon

We're anticipating that Amazon UK will have RTX 3090 Ti stock tomorrow, but cannot speak to the extent of models or prices available.

Check Overclockers UK

If the graphics card launches we've observed this year are any indication, then Overclockers UK is likely to have RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders and day-one units at launch. While the models tend to sell in waves, with the cheapest going first, premium partner cards hang around a little longer.

Check CCL Online

CCL Online has featured low prices and a decent surplus of RTX 30 series stock in the past year, so RTX 3090 Ti stock should be available here.

The RTX 3090 Ti was originally unveiled back on January 4 at CES 2022, with Jeff Fisher stating that people would be given more information later that month. Very little had surfaced since apart from speculation. We've rounded up everything we know about RTX 3090 Ti should you want a more thorough account of the details.

The most pressing question around RTX 3090 Ti stock is going to come down to the asking price set by Nvidia with the Founders Edition model. Given that the graphics card shortage has been showing prices declining since the start of the year, with availability seemingly improving, it remains to be seen just many different models will be available on the day.

Generally, we've seen Newegg in the US and Ebuyer in the UK be first off the presses with RTX 30 series stock post-announcement. We also recommend keeping a close watch on social media as partner card companies, and Nvidia itself, are sure to be announcing RTX 3090 Ti availability in its various forms. Keep in mind, at least factoring in the RTX 3050 launch from January, that Newegg reserved its GPU stock for the Shuffle, so we're expecting this could be the case with the RTX 3090 Ti stock, too, due to its high demand.

If you've wanted to try your chances at a different graphics card in the RTX 30 series, be it standalone or as part of a laptop/desktop configuration, then these helpful guides are the best places to point you in the right direction.

