Rogue One actor Forest Whitaker is reportedly returning to Star Wars for Andor

Forest Whitaker is reportedly returning to the Star Wars universe for the Andor Disney Plus series, having previously played Saw Gerrera in Rogue One.

Andor's cast includes Stellan Skarsgård, who, according to The Playlist, said in a radio interview with Swedish station Sveriges Radio that he had filmed a scene opposite Whitaker for the series.

Gerrera, like the vast majority of the Rogue One line-up, was killed during the events of the movie – but Andor will be a prequel series. Gerrera took in Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso after the death of her parents at the hands of Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic, and, in his fight against the Empire, was viewed as an extremist.

While plot details on the Andor series are thin on the ground, we do know that the series will (naturally) focus on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. "The way we're shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we're doing a very long movie," Luna has said of the series. A sizzle reel for Andor was released at Disney's Investor Day Event.

Andor is far from the only Star Wars Disney Plus series headed our way. Next up is The Book of Boba Fett, which lands this December, and will reportedly be like "The Mandalorian season 2.5," with characters from The Mandalorian appearing. Obi-Wan Kenobi is also currently filming, featuring Ewan McGregor back in the title role, with Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. Plus, The Mandalorian season 3 is reportedly set to start filming late this year or early next year. Then, there's a live-action Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson in the works – and on the big screen, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is working on a movie titled Rogue Squadron.

While Andor doesn't yet have a release date, though it's expected in 2022. You can catch up on the galaxy far, far away with our guide to watching Star Wars movies in order – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.

Check out the best Prime Day TV deals right here.