Download the new Rockstar Games Launcher and get GTA: San Andreas free

PC gamers can now keep all their Rockstar-flavored games in one place with the launch of the Rockstar Games Launcher . It will collect together a bunch of Rockstar games all in one place, no matter where you bought them from. As a bonus, for a limited time, you'll get a free digital copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas just for downloading.

"The Rockstar Games Launcher comes with a host of features including the addition of cloud save functionality to all supported titles, the ability to keep your Rockstar Games PC library updated automatically, and ways to follow all the latest Rockstar Games news from directly inside the Launcher," says Rockstar.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Not all of Rockstar's back catalog will work with the new launcher, but the big titles like GTA V, Bully: Scholarship addition and GTA Vice City are all there. The full list:

GTA V

Max Payne 3: Complete Edition

LA Noire: Complete Edition

Bully: Scholarship Edition

GTA San Andreas

GTA Vice City

GTA 3

With Rockstar making waves in everlasting games like GTA Online and Red Dead Online, a permanent home on PC makes sense.

Of course, a hopeful soul might think that creating a brand new PC launcher is a sign that Red Dead Redemption 2 could be coming to PC sooner than we think, but if you think Rockstar is going to confirm that then I have an invisible horse to sell you.

